Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

