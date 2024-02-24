Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

TAIT stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

