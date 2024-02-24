Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 26,061 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

