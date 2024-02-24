Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 26,061 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.