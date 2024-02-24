Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Critical Contrast

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Yara International ASA pays out 2,140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Taylor Wimpey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.54 $48.00 million $0.10 164.20 Taylor Wimpey $5.47 billion 1.21 $796.07 million N/A N/A

Taylor Wimpey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yara International ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 0.32% 3.65% 1.70% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Taylor Wimpey on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

