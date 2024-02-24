Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 11.9% Higher

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 326,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,794,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

