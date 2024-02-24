TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

