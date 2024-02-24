TD Securities Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.39.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 194,200 shares of company stock worth $1,025,848. Company insiders own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

