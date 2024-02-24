TD Securities Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.19.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.08. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

