Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 676,428 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $8.24.

Teekay Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teekay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 69.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

