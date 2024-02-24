Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 676,428 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $8.24.
Teekay Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teekay
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.