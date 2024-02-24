Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

