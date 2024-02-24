Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Teleflex worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $237.75 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.10.

Read Our Latest Report on TFX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.