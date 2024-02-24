Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 549149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after buying an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,973,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

