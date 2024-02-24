Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

