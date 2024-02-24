Teradyne, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.3 %

Teradyne stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $188,873,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 489.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.