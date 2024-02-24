Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

