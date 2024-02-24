The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

