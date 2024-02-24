The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $159.08 on Monday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

