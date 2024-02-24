The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.