The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

