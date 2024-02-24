The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.24

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 38977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

