The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $34.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE:RNG opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,471,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

