The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.62.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

VMC stock opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.30. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $260.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.