The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.80 price target on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
