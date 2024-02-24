The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

