The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $371.96. 3,398,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $374.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.