The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 325,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,004. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

