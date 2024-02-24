The Marcus Co. (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Marcus has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 311.1%.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of 244.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 468.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

