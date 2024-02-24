The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.22.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $2,982,293. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Cim LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 94,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 274,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,567,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $322.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $322.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.