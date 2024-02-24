The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 310,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,975. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 458.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

