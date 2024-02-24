Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to Underperform Underweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$213.84 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$159.25 and a 1 year high of C$217.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$200.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$184.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $930,645 over the last 90 days. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

