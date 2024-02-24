Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Up 3.8 %

THRY stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

