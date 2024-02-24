Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 868.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TM stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

