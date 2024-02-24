Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $49,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

TM stock opened at $235.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

