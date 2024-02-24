Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

RIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

RIG opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

