Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

