Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 676,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

