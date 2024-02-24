Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,359 shares of company stock worth $1,813,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

