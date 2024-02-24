Truist Financial Increases Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target to $55.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Employers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Employers’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.