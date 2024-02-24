Truist Financial Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.68.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $451.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.86. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,184 shares of company stock worth $26,222,860 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

