Truist Financial Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile



The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

