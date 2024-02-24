Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Evercore ISI

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

