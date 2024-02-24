Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $437.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

