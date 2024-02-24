U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 6,424,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

