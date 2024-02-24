UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFPI opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

