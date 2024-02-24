UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41, reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million.
UFP Technologies stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $220.82.
In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
