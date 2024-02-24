UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 545,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,829,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

