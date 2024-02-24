Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $11.96 or 0.00023388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.15 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00137257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.80535568 USD and is up 65.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 937 active market(s) with $2,373,795,101.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

