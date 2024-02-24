United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

