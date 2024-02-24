United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. 2,414,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

