UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 544,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,575,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.24. 2,502,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $487.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

